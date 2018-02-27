An inspirational character - D.L.T on Thomas Nepia

Herbs percussionist and singer Thomas Nepia to spend his last night with whānau at Ruapōtaka Marae in Auckland before being taken to his final resting place at Te Kauri Marae in Huntly tomorrow.

Māori hip-hop and graffiti artist Darryl Thompson aka D.L.T recalls how much of an inspiration the band were to him as an up and coming artist of the 1980s, particularly through their political messaging in songs.

"The whole protest movement, Herbs was a huge part of it for me personally and probably thousands of other kids around the 80s," says Thompson.

Thomas Nepia, alongside his band-members from Herbs, made the New Zealand Hall of Fame at the 2012 APRA Silver Scroll Awards. Their best hits included Sensitive to a Smile, Long Ago, French Letter and an acapella version of the well-known Māori song, E Papa.

Thompson recalls the impact it had on him seeing Māori, like Nepia on the screen when he was still a young man and believes the band have helped usher in many generations of musicians like himself.

"It was the first time I'd seen Māori on television being Māori-ish I guess, instead of shown as other forms of informants so they were inspirational because of how they looked."