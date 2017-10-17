InsideOUT releases new resource to help youth

National Youth Charity InsideOUT has released a new resource promoting the legal rights of young members of LGBTQIA community.

The resource provides information and answers questions about young people’s legal rights at school regarding their sexuality and gender diversity.

It covers questions asked frequently and addresses issues like bullying, freedom of speech, queer straight alliance support, support for transgender students and more.

InsideOUT Wellington and Hutt Valley Community Law believe this will help provide members of the community with the confidence to stand up for their rights.