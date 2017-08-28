Inquiry into marine and coastal law given national priority

The Waitangi Tribunal has granted priority for an inquiry into the marine and coastal area law and takutai moana claims. Deemed a national priority, the inquiry will focus on the legislative framework and applications process established under the current law.



Pita Tipene of Ngati Hine says the granting of priority for an inquiry into the Marine and Coastal Area Law signals a return for his people to the river of chiefs, Taumarere.

"Sir James Henare said that Ngati Hine and the respective hapu of this district have the rights to these waters and all this coastal area. Its pleasing news for our people and no doubt tribes across the country will welcome it because this inquiry is a national priority."

The current legislation sets a deadline for the claiming of customary rights after which they are extinguished.

Professor Margaret Mutu says, "Under common law, this is "unconscionable fraud" because the resource has been stolen and then licensed out to corporates like Statoil and Chinese interests for profit with none of the benefits coming to Maori. It's unconscionable fraud."

The Waitangi Tribunal is posed with ascertaining to what extent the Marine and Coastal Area law and Crown policy and practice are inconsistent with the Te Tiriti o Waitangi in protecting the ability of Māori holders of customary marine and coastal area rights to assert and exercise those rights.

Professor Mutu says, "It’s only right that this inquiry go ahead with families and respective hapū and iwi across the nation who have already taken their claims to the high court under the current law, knowing that their customary rights would not be acknowledged."