Inmates embrace NZ Music Month

In recognition of New Zealand Music Month inmates at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison got the chance to create their own take on a kiwi classic Slice of Heaven by Dave Dobbyn.

"As a community, it's been a good experience to work together as a whānau and yeah I really enjoyed and all of us did, as you can see we were all swaying with it and having a good laugh yeah," says one of the inmates, who cannot be named in this article.

The singing challenge is part of the prison's internal Te Wero Challenge which runs every month between different units, out of seven units it came down to four finalists.

"This is a series of competition that we started six months ago and the reason that we started running them was to give the men and the youth an opportunity to strengthen their pride in their units that they're in and working together as a team," says Susan Hamilton, assistant prison director

The finale meant special judges were brought in to hear the units sing and mark them on their musicality.

"What we've seen here today there is so much talent here let's continue and let's give these people the confidence to perform because they learn so much," Helen Walker, chairman New Zealand Singing School

Some of the performances have included staff participation to help encourage entertainment, enthusiasm and team work.



