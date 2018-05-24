Indigenous plants in Hawke's Bay almost extinct

Almost 90 percent of indigenous plants in Hawke's Bay have all but disappeared because of the dire state of biodiversity in the area.

It is a state of affairs which has seen major cultural loss for Māori in the region.

"Māori suffer because they no longer have access to their traditional foods in the rivers- they can't even swim in many of our rivers- so without Māori engagement this process can't be done," says Charles Daugherty, Biodiversity Hawke's Bay Foundation chairman.

Daugherty says 90 percent of indigenous plant communities in Hawke's Bay have disappeared which means dirty water, air, widespread erosion and disease.

"Every year this country spends around $2 billion dealing with invasive plants so the real goal is to get rid of the possums, to deal to the invasive plants and put indigenous plants in those places and stop that haemorrage of money, frankly, and allow the natural eco-systems...that bring the many benefits to humans," he says.

To save the indigenous eco-systems of the region he says the key is to replant indigenous communities of plants.



"A big thing in the past has been only Māori doing the work and then Pākehā doing their own thing amongst themselves, but this enables us to work together on this project," says Des Ratima of Hawke's Bay Biodiversity Trust.



Sixty different organisations will work together as biodiversity guardians under the Hawke's Bay strategy to regain indigenous biodiversity within the region.

