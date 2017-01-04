Increased thermal activity in Rotorua normal - Scientists

Māori residents in Rotorua are being told they shouldn't worry about increased thermal activity being linked to quakes that have been rocking the region. While scientists say they can't rule out the link, they can explain some of the most unusual occurrences in thermal activity.

In November Ōhinemutu residents witnessed a 2-metre high hydrothermal eruption in Lake Rotorua which had never happened before. But scientists merely pointed out, "This is what geothermal systems do."

The waters of a hot pool at Kuirau Park in the centre of the city dried up earlier this week, something many residents had never seen before.

Again, scientists say this happened periodically with water levels dropping at Kuirau and rising at the nearby Tarewa Springs.

Kaumātua George Mutu of Ngāti Hurunga-Te-Rangi says he’s noticed more craters appearing at Ngapuna where he lives. But worrying was pointless.

“From the time of Tutanekai, Whakaue and other ancestors who came here, this has been happening,” he said.

“I don’t worry about things like this. The land will keep changing as it has from the beginning to the present time.”