Inaugural Te Ritorito hui discusses support for whānau, hapū, iwi

Te Puni Kōkiri and Superu are hosts to the inaugural Te Ritorito forum, an event which has brought together a number of notable Māori who are working towards whānau, hapū and iwi wellbeing.

Held in Wellington over two days, 3-4 April, has attracted hundreds of attendees both at Pipitea Marae and online via livestream videos on Facebook.

Today's keynote speakers included the Minister of Māori Development Te Ururoa Flavell, Emeritus Professor Sir Mason Durie, and Justice Joe Williams, while tomorrow Hon Dame Tariana Turia and demography professor Dr Tahu Kukutai, will be speaking.

In a press release, Te Puni Kōkiri Chief Executive Michelle Hippolite said the gathering offers a rare opportunity to share evidence about what supports whānau, hapū and iwi wellbeing and consider the challenges ahead.

“This forum comes at a time when there is now a significant body of theory, evidence, policies and programmes to support whānau, hapū and wellbeing initiatives such as Whānau Ora. Quantitative data on whānau, hapū and iwi wellbeing will strengthen and enhance what we know now and what we need to know for the future.”

Mrs Hippolite said the programme has been structured in a way that draws from previous seminal work and highlights key work of the present day to explore challenges for the future. It includes short presentations, workshops, and panel discussions with an opportunity for networking.

Te Ritorito 2017 explores:

- whānau, hapū and iwi wellbeing research, policy and implementation

- wellbeing and what works with whānau, hapū and iwi

- the relevance of this work in light of their own experiences

- future implications

- potential gaps in the approach, including engagement with whānau, hapū and iwi on these topics

