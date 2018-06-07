IMOKO app to help teach kids importance of taking their meds

IMOKO is an augmented reality app being developed by IT professionals of Victory University to help children to understand the importance of taking their medication. The app is still in its testing stages and has been put through its paces by children of Tuakau Primary School.

The concept of IMOKO is based around the 2016 Pokemon-Go app that became a worldwide phenomenon amongst children all around the world.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan founder of the game says, "I was thinking how could we connect a clinical problem which is children not taking all their medicines that they need to take to make them 100% protection to this emerging technology of games and gamification?"

He says getting the health system onboard with new innovative ideas around health issues is the biggest challenge.

"This is not rocket science this is a slam dunk. We should be doing this and we should be as a country and as health system we should be investing heavily in innovative ways to ensure the medications we as a country are buying are getting taken the way they should."

The team debuted the app at Ōtangarei Primary School in August last year and provided the school with the hardware, software and training to conduct the health assessments.

Edgar Raymundo Rodriguiz of Victoria University says, "So we talked to Lance and he invited us to design a game that goes together with the IMOKO app. So what we're trying to do is make an app that kids can play with. They can learn about their medical treatments and do it in a fun way."

The creators are using the latest in augmented reality technology to hopefully appeal to children of all ages.

Sophie Price masters of design student says, "so it's basically putting digital elements in the real world through a camera or a smartphone and tablet."

The IMOKO app will be available to the public at the end of this year.