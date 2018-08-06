Illegal seafood sellers could face $1mil fine

A fine of over $1mil is being suggested for a fishing company whose stakeholders include Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.

The Wellington District Court has heard how Hawke's Bay Seafoods and its officers misreported the catch of bluenose they were taking and illegally selling between November 2012 and July 2014.

27 tonnes of unreported fish were sold. Hawke's Bay Seafoods pleaded guilty to 15 charges it faced last year.

Over 100 charges against Antonino, Giancarlo and Marcus D'Esposito, as well as Esplanade and Ocean were also admitted.

Ministry for Primary Industries is arguing a fine in the range of $1.5mil while the defence is suggesting around $600,000.