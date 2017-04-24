Ihumātao uri dissatisfied with Govt and council response

Protect Ihumātao campaigners, Pania Newton and Delwyn Roberts will fly to New York tomorrow to voice their concerns at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

The UNPFII is the premium United Nations body for working on the rights of indigenous peoples and reports directly to the UN Economic and Social Council.

Newton says, “We have decided that the disinterest of the Government and Auckland Council in the injustices at Ihumātao mean we must look for support internationally.”

The United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People is an instrument designed to acknowledge and raise the profile of indigenous injustices.

Newton believes that there are injustices taking place at Ihumātao which breach the UNDRIP, she and Roberts will address these issues at the UNPFII.