"I will continue to better myself for my children" - Nicola Dally-Paki

The coronial inquest into the death of 3-year-old Moko Rangitoheriri, who died 10th August 2015, is underway in Rotorua. Mother Nicola Dally-Paki was one of several witnesses who gave evidence.

Lawyer David Dowthwaite revealed that Moko Rangitoheriri's death is the most serious of all manslaughter cases.



"The main event that caused Moko’s death was stomping on his abdomen and stomach with significant force. Two of the children present witnessed this and said it was really, really hard and that Moko was groaning and expelling bursts of air," he said.

Dowthwaite read out a summary of facts in relation to the death of Moko. He also provided assistance to the coroner's court at the inquest into Nia Glassie's death in 2007.

"It appears Nia Glassie in what happened to her is kindergarten compared to what you have just read out," said Coroner Wallace Bain.

Last year, Tania Shailer and David Haerewa were sentenced to 17 years in prison for a charge of manslaughter in relation to the death of 3-year-old Moko Rangitoheriri.

"The pathologist established that he had lethal injuries causing his death which were lacerations and haemorrhage deep within his abdomen," said Dowthwaite.

Moko's mother Nicola Dally-Paki, who also gave evidence, says she will continue to better herself for her children and her future.

"I will continue to better myself for my children and for our future. I have to continue to make positive changes so that I can have my children returned to my care or at the very least be allowed to contact them," said Dally-Paki.

On October 3, a hearing will continue where evidence will be given by experts based on the evidence heard today.