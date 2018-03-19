“I was shocked we were called Nazis” - Brian Tamaki

Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki says he used the media attention he received from his anti-civil union march to help spread his message and grow his church.

Protesting against the 2004 civil union legislation, which gave same-sex couples the same legal rights as married couples, around five thousand Destiny Church members marched to Parliament wearing black tee-shirts and chanting “Enough is enough.”

“I was shocked that we were called a cult and Nazis,” Tamaki revealed to Native Affairs, “But then, for another fifteen and twenty years, they gave me a huge voice in media. I had to get over myself and say I’m here to share the good news, what God has done in my life. I stuck to that and used that medium to get my message across and it worked,”

Brian and his wife Hannah started their first church in Te Awamutu in 1984. Twenty years ago they moved to Auckland and established Destiny Church. Throughout the years, Brian has been criticised for his controversial views and being outspoken against homosexuality.

“I have people that say you don’t agree with your husband,” Hannah says, “I actually do agree with him. It may be the way he worded something that I’m not going to agree with. When he speaks from the word of God and the bible, I’m one hundred percent. When he’s Brian Tamaki speaking his own talk, then I might have a problem.”