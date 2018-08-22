Hunt continues after fatal shooting in Whanganui

The hunt continues for the killers of a 27-year-old man who was shot dead in Whanganui yesterday.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the incident, which occurred at 9.40am on Tuesday in Puriri Street, Castlecliff.

Detective Inspector Ross McKay says the victims and the offenders are known to each other and to police.

“We believe the parties involved have links or associations to gangs, but we are in the early stages of the investigation and are unable to comment further on this at this stage,” McKay said in a statement.

Police are still in the process of speaking to Puriri Street residents and cordons will likely remain in place until later today or tomorrow.

Cordons remain in place at Puriri Street. Source: Google Maps

A scene examination is also underway and extra officers remain in the area.

Since the conflict is between two parties, McKay says there's no to risk to the public.

“We want the Whanganui community to feel comfortable that there is a strong police presence in the area working hard to investigate this crime.”

Extra officers have been brought in from Manawatu and Taranaki to assist so the public will notice an increased police presence across the city.