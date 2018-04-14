Topic: Kapa Haka

Hundreds of Taniwharau elders take the stage

By Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

14 groups have taken the stage at this year's Tainui kapa haka regional competition. With three still to take the stage, it has made for an impressive day at the Claudelands Arena in Hamilton.

Hundreds of Taniwharau elders took the stage to relive the good old days.

The tutor for the three support groups Turongo Paki says “Thoughts go back to the time when they the elders did performed, to help and support them is the main thing.”

Three support groups from Taniwharau took the stage.

Paki says, “It was by no means an easy task, it's difficult to get the elders together however it's a healthy experience for them.”

There were over 100 performers across the three Taniwharau support groups. Special mention was made of the late Tomairangi Paki who passed away last year.

“We also farewell Tomairangi who was the main support of the Taniwharau group.”

“The songs spoke to the heritage and tradition. They celebrate the 160th year of the Kīngitanga... and also to re-teach the old songs that were lost, that's one of the main reasons is to revive those ancient songs,” says Turongo Paki.

New group Ngā Pou o Taniwharau stood to compete and seek to secure a spot at Matatini.

