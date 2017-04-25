Hundreds attend dawn service at Auckland Museum

Hundreds have gathered at the Auckland Museum this morning to commemorate and pay homage to ANZAC soldiers.

The annual service began with an opening karanga by Ngāti Whātua's Celeste Hawke. This was followed by one of the most poignant moments of the service, where veterans marched to the forecourt of the museum, wearing an array of medals and remembering those who sacrificed their lives for us.

There was a strong presence of children at this morning's service. Mokopuna of those who served in the war were also present, bearing medals in honour of their loved ones.

Student Representatives Mikayla Choat and Joon Im of Rangitoto College spoke of the dedication and bravery of the soldiers.

"We who are gathered here think of the comrades who, then and since, fought for freedom on land, sea and in the air, but did not return. We feel them near us in the spirit. We wish to be worthy of their great sacrifice, as the dawn is even now about to pierce the night, so let their memory inspire us to work, for the coming of new light into the dark places of the world. We will remember them."

Auckland mayor Phil Goff addressed the crowd saying, "We've come together today as a nation to pay tribute as we do each year to those who have served their country at war and those who gave their lives on our behalf."

Service personnel from the three armed forces were present including The Royal New Zealand Air Force, the Royal New Zealand Navy and the New Zealand.

Te Kāea will bring up-to-date coverage of ANZAC day proceedings throughout the day on Māori Television.