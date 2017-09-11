The humble frontman

By Renee Kahukura-Iosefa
  • Auckland

Te Kāea's Piripi Taylor has many roles when it comes to the revitalisation of te reo Māori.  Off camera he's a father of five, the chairman of Mataatua Marae and teaches te reo Māori. Tonight, another talent of his will be revealed at the premiere of Disney's Moana in te reo Māori.

Taylor says, "The marae was where I first felt the teachings of the Ringatū faith through te reo Māori. I continue to practice those teachings through everything I do. I carry with me te reo and the faith wherever I go."

He says his reo journey began at the marae and that he's like the grandfather who raised him, who was a man of the marae.

"When the Māori language was legislated in 1987, a bi-lingual unit was opened at my high school and that was when teachers and community began to support te reo Māori."

"I believe it is the sanctuary, place of learning, spiritual source of our language."

His parents' generation didn't pursue the language, however, he always encourages them to speak te reo.

"He has a big role at Te Kāea and now as Māui in Moana Reo Māori. His profile and accomplishments are growing and we're proud to call him our dad," says one of his children.

"To portray the demi-god Māui is a huge privilege," says Piripi.

He goes on to say that Māori need to have a broad view so that our youngsters can see that there are benefits in speaking te reo and that it can be used in so many areas.

He says, "A person taught at home will stand comfortably on the marae. A Māori person taught on the marae can stand comfortably anywhere."

