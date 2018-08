The human skull discovered near Mount Maunganui has been identified as a pre-European adult Māori man.

Detective Sergeant Alan Kingsbury says the skull found by a fisherman near Salisbury Wharf in Mount Maunganui has been identified by a pathologist as a pre-European adult Māori man and will now be returned to Tauranga.

He says local iwi will be consulted to organise a final resting place.

The discovery of the remains was reported to police on the 6th of August