Human remains found, Mt Maunganui

Part of a human skull was found by a fisherman yesterday near Salisbury Wharf in Mount Maunganui.

Detective Sergeant Alan Kingsbury says that police responded to the scene, recovered the skull and took it to a forensic pathologist to be examined.

He says initial indications are that the remains belong to an adult human and have been in the water for some years.

Kingsbury says there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances in relation to the skull and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

The Police National Dive Squad will be conducting a search today in the surrounding area of Salisbury Wharf and will be assisted Tauranga Harbourmaster.

While it's expected that the search will be completed today, there will be restrictions in place around the use of the wharf and the surrounding area for the public to ensure their safety.