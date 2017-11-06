Huge week ahead for Te Mana Kuratahi performers

This morning, groups were welcomed onto Houhoupiko in Gisborne for Day 1 of Te Mana Kuratahi, the Primary Schools Kapa Haka Nationals.

57 groups will perform this week, including Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga who are first to take the stage this afternoon.

Ngā Mahuri (Te Rangi Aniwaniwa), Te Wharekura o Tauranga Moana, Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa o Patetere, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Puau Te Moananui-a-Kiwa and Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai are also performing today with Te Whānau o Te Maro Hauhake being the last on stage after 5pm.

The competition runs through to Friday, and will be livestreamed via the Māori Television website.

The full schedule for the week can be found here: https://www.maoritelevision.com/haka/te-mana-kuratahi/schedule

Our reporter Leah Te Whata will have more from Gisborne later tonight on Te Kāea.