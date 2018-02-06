Huge turnout to Waitangi Day dawn service

Hundreds gathered at 5am today to attend the annual Waitangi Day dawn service at the Treaty Grounds.

Waitangi Day started off beautifully this morning as hundreds attended the annual Waitangi Day service at Te Whare Rūnanga marae.

This year’s turnout was its biggest yet, with more than 1000 people estimated to have gathered inside the wharenui and on the marae ātea.

As the sun rose, darkness turned to light and people sat in peace to listen to the kōrero of some of the country’s leaders.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke in te reo Māori and English while she read from an extract from the Book of Celtic Wisdom by John Donahue.

“May we awaken to the mystery of being here today at Waitangi and enter the quiet immensity of our own presence,” the Prime Minister said.

“Let us together respond to the call of our own gift and find the courage to follow its path. May our eyes never lose sight of why we have come here today and may we know the wisdom of deep listening.”

People as far as Canada, the Netherlands and Australia watched Te Kāea’s live Facebook coverage of the service.

“When kindness and compassion leads the way peace follows,” Facebook user Hiria Anderson wrote following the Prime Minister’s speech.

The live video captured the voices of hundreds of people singing waiata, as well as the stunning view as orange, yellow and pink filled the horizon when the sun came up.

“This is beautiful,” wrote Facebook user Matekitawhiti Tangitu.

“Soul food to start the day,” wrote Otene Reweti.

Hundreds more are expected to attend the celebrations Waitangi today to witness the activities, including the annual Royal NZ Navy gun salute from HMNZS Canterbury at 12pm and band and kapa haka performances throughout the day.