How 'offensive' is this haka?

A formal complaint has been made to the European Commission head office, claiming a man is turning haka into a joke on social media. The video #BeActive was to encourage people to participate in a haka challenge.

This promotional video produced in Europe obviously features a man attempting to do the haka.

Fionnaigh McKenzie, who laid the complaint, says, “The video was really silly. There was a woman looking at the guy doing what seems like nonsense. So, maybe it was another language, I don't know, and she was looking at him thinking, 'What on earth are you doing?'. And it was also the context of the competition- so, the next week the challenge was to do weightlifting with fruit."

McKenzie claims the sport advert was offensive because the commission contradicts their core-values in sports teams that eliminate racism, and fostering a sense of social inclusion.

“The haka is something really important in Māori culture and it's something that should be respected and not treated as a joke.”

In response, the European Commission says they have "great respect for Māori cultural heritage". They acted promptly to have it removed from all of their own social media accounts.

Rugby has set a precedence for the haka with a 129-year tradition of its use at all levels.

However, some performers who make a living out of haka have mixed emotions about the concept.

Michael Rurehe who makes a living from performing haka says, “I don't find it offensive, I find inspirational. Like I mentioned earlier, if someone is wanting to portray the bits and pieces of haka he needs to educate himself more.”

The haka has made an impact in sports globally since 1888.

Auckland haka performer Nettie Norman says, “I think everyone has their own perspective on this. Personally, I don't mind the concept of the video and what they're trying to do within it. But what I do have concerns about is the way they've gone about it.”

The European Week of Sport and the #BeActive campaign engages with 32 countries bringing people and different cultures together.