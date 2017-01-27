Housing prices continue to soar in Auckland

Auckland and Central Otago Lakes remain the country’s least affordable regions – at 56% and 45% less affordable than the rest of New Zealand respectively.

Auckland hits a new high median for the quarter of $851,944 in November, sustaining the growth that has seen a $86,944 increase year on year (11.4%). High home prices have now made Auckland the fourth least affordable city, just behind Hong Kong, Sydney and Vancouver.

Most regions however are surpassing Auckland’s annual price increase – Northland (18.6%), Waikato (19.7%), Hawkes Bay (15.4%), Taranaki (19.5%), Manawatu/ Wanganui ( 18%), Wellington (14.9%), Nelson/ Marlborough/Kaikoura (24.3%), Central Otago Lakes (31.9%), and Southland (15.4%).

The region to show the most improvement in affordability over the past year is Canterbury. This is a result of an increase in lower house prices as well as falling mortgage rates. While Central Otago Lakes had the largest decline in affordable housing over the past 12 months and is 11% less affordable than a year ago.