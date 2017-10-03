Topic: Housing

The Housing Guru

By Renee Kahukura-Iosefa
  • Northland
  • Auckland

In just one year Maylene Harrison, a social housing advocate for Family Works Northern in South Auckland, has helped 125 families and 467 children into homes.

Maylene has become a lifeline of support doing all she can to get homeless families and their children off the streets, out of their cars and into homes.

Maylene says, “They are just families with children they need shelter. So how are we going to get around this? Surely they can come out of that car, surely they can have somewhere to stay and surely they can apply for social housing based on need?”

According to the Ministry of Social Development there are currently 6,500 people on the social housing wait list. Over 2,600 Work & Income clients access emergency accommodation that costs the government $100,000 a day to house people to live in motels.

Hazel Tukariri a solo mother of eight describes her three months living in emergency accommodation as unsafe half way houses. Hazel says, “Work and Income were paying for motels costing $3,800 a week. They didn't know where they were sending us. I was around drunks, addicts we were placed right next to them.”

Hazel now has a four bedroom house in Manurewa that costs $705 a week.  Maylene says many of her clients are faced with the decision each week to pay for the rent or to buy food.  She says her clients have been taken advantage of by private landlords cashing in on their vulnerability because they have nowhere to go.

Maylene says, “There must be some sort of code of conduct that they have to do. We are talking about children who are going in and out of hospital, who can't attend school because they are sick. This is the reality of what we are going through right now.”

Related stories: Housing

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Racism in NZ: Part 1, Seeking Justice. NZ Police accept they have an issue of unconscious bias against Māori but fail to reduce the number of Māori being arrested; Part 2, Educate Me. A recent unconscious bias in education report claims some teachers have lower expectations of Māori students; Part 3, A Sick Disparity.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community