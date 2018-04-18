Housing development to open for Edgecumbe flood victims

A new papakainga named Te Ara a Te Ururoa Flavell and made for victims of the 2017 Edgecumbe floods is set to open on Friday.

The papakainga at Kōkōhīnau Marae includes five two-bedroom homes that will be used as emergency accommodation for whānau displaced by the floods.

The development has been named Te Ara a Te Ururoa Flavell, after the ex-Māori Party co-leader who instigated the build last year.

"Very humbled to be heading to Te Teko this Friday to walk down Te Ara a Te Ururoa Flavell, a pathway on a housing development we instigated for victims of the Edgecumbe floods. They have 5 houses built with capacity for 40,” Flavell wrote in a post on Facebook.

However, he said it is “going to be strange as three Labour ministers are turning up with the local MP to bask in what we did. Suppose it doesn't matter as in the end, 5 whānau have houses again”.

Flavell resigned from politics soon after losing the Waiariki seat to Labour newcomer Tamati Coffey during the 2016 election.

On Friday Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta will unveil a commemorative plaque to mark the official opening from 10am and 3pm.