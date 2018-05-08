Houhora residents on alert after Great White sightings

By Raniera Harrison
Residents in the Far North town of Houhora have reported five sightings of great white sharks in the Houhora Harbour in the last month alone. Now, there are calls for more regional awareness around shark safety for those out on the water.
 

