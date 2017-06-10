Hot meals and warm clothes for the homeless

Winter has arrived bringing with it the cold and to help the homeless rug-up for the coming months' Habitat for Humanity hosted its Street Store in Henderson today where clothing, food and grooming were available to the needy free of charge.

Free provisions and a helping hand for those who need it most.

Street Store organiser Shelley Green says "I just think it validates their situation. There is so many times where they are ignored as humans and the reality is that no one chooses to be in that dynamic. People should really stop and listen why they are in the situation they're in instead of just judging."

The Street Store started in South Africa in 2004 and has since grown to become a worldwide initiative. This is the country's third Street Shop event and is made possible through volunteers and not-for-profit organisations.

Volunteer and Founder of Nation of Advocates for the rights of Kids (NARK) Cherie Sweeney says, "It's a very much needed initiative because it's not just people who are homeless out there, it's whole families who are homeless as well. Coming together as a community in a respectable way where whānau can share and not feel judged for where they are coming from and where they are living, it's about caring about our people together."

Kriddles Roberts moved to Australia when she was younger and experienced first-hand the struggles homelessness. Her business New Money Clothing also has a charity arm which provided meals today free of charge.

"I thought one night I'm not going to make it but I did”, she says.

“Now that I'm an adult and a mother of two girls that's what I want to do is give back because of my experiences and my adversities."

Green wants to hold two Street Stores a year one in Winter and one before Summer.