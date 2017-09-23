Topic: Elections

Hone Harawira thanks supporters but refuses to concede

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Northland

While he is yet to concede, Hone Harawira of the Mana Movement has thanked his supporters at his headquarters in Te Tai Tokerau.

Harawira told his supporters, "He feels sorry for his people who wanted an independent voice."

He also made it very clear he has no intention of conceding saying, "it's not in my nature and the fight goes on."

With more than 80% of booths counted in Te Tai Tokerau, Hone remains well behind incumbent MP Kelvin Davis.

Davis is on 8,416 votes and Harawira is well behind on 4,979.

Harawira won three elections and one by-election in Te Tai Tokerau.  His reign ended in the last election after joining German millionaire Kim Dotcom and losing his seat to Davis.  Harawira ditched Dotcom and made up with the Māori Party who agreed not to stand a candidate in the northern seat against him.

