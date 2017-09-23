Hone Harawira still confident despite trailing Kelvin Davis

Te Tai Tokerau candidate Hone Harawira of the Mana Party remains confident on election night in, despite Māori Television polls highlighting his shortcomings in the race for the Te Tai Tokerau seat.

Preliminary vote counts show Hone Harawira trailing by 2,000. Kelvin Davis currently has 4512 votes with 21.9% of votes counted, Hone Harawira currently has 2,718 votes so far.

In recent days Harawira has disputed the polls and has heavily promoted his 2 for 1 campaign, urging Te Tai Tokerau voters to support him, claiming that a vote for Kelvin Davis is a wasted vote as he will get in to parliament regardless.

Harawira won three elections and one by-election in Te Tai Tokerau. His reign ended in the last election after joining German millionaire Kim Dotcom and losing his seat to Davis. Harawira ditched Dotcom and made up with the Māori Party who agreed not to stand a candidate in the northern seat against him.

But the Corrections portfolio and momentum of becoming Deputy Leader of a party on the rise has delivered high visibility and support for Davis across all age groups as preferred candidate.

The Te Taitokerau electorate covers from Te Rerenga Wairua in the North to Sunnyvale and stopping at the Auckland Harbour Bridge at its southern most point. From Bethells Beach in the west to Devonport, reaching to Rangitoto and Motutapu Islands in the East. It includes Kaitaia, Whangārei and parts of West Auckland.