Things got heated between Hone Harawira of the Mana Party and Kelvin Davis during last night’s Māori TVs Te Tai Tokerau debate.

Harawira was calling on the people of Te Tai Tokerau to support him and give him the member vote this coming weekend.

He says a vote for Kelvin Davis is a wasted vote as he will get in to Parliament with or without the vote.

However, despite his request Davis paid no attention to him.