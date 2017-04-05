Homicide investigation launched after 'domestic-related incident' in Pakuranga

Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a woman in Pakuranga Heights yesterday evening.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Chozyn Koroheke.

Police are still working to establish exactly what occurred at the address yesterday evening but believe the death was a domestic-related incident.

Police have sought to assure the community that they have a number of staff working on the investigation and are following positive lines of enquiry.

A person of interest has been identified in relation to the investigation however for operational reasons police are not able make any further comment at this stage.

Further updates will be provided as they arise.