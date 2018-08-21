Topics: Crime, Rereātea - Midday News

Homicide investigation after shooting in Whanganui

By Jessica Tyson
Police are undertaking a homicide investigation in Whanganui following a fatal shooting this morning.

Detective Inspector Ross McKay says the incident occurred in Puriri Street, Castlecliff at 9.40am.

“The offenders remain outstanding, however, we believe those involved were known to each other and are known to police,” he said in a statement.

In response to the incident, he says the Whanganui community will notice an increased police presence as inquiries are ongoing.

“There is no immediate cause for concern to the general public.”

 Additional staff have been deployed to Whanganui to assist.

