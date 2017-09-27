Homicide investigation after body found in Western Springs

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in a stairwell at an address on Great North Road in Western Springs late last night.

Emergency services were called at approximately 11pm and police were notified shortly after.

The victim suffered a 'violent attack which...caused fatal injuries'.

NZ Police say they are in the very early stages of their investigation and are still in the process of identifying the victim.

However, they believe the deceased to be a 69-year-old man who lived at the address.

Police are currently undertaking a scene examination and have recovered CCTV footage.

In a statement, Police say they are now looking to locate a man pictured in the footage who they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says a number of detectives are working on this investigation and are following positive lines of enquiry.

“We want to assure our community that we undertaking a thorough investigation to establish what has happened.

"We are asking the public if they have any information which can assist us in identifying the man pictured to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information which can assist the investigation team is ask to contact their local Police Station or Detective Sergeant Phil Cox on 09 302 6557.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.