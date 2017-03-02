Homegrown set to light up Wellington waterfront

Homegrown is one of New Zealand's biggest Festivals that celebrates the beautiful sound of pure New Zealand music. This year is its 10th year anniversary and they're expecting around twenty two thousand people to show up to Wellingtons waterfront to celebrate.

Owner of the event Mark Wright says “Just seeing the impact that it had on people for I grew up with a few bands that I was crazy mad about and just wanted to see more of it and felt that there was a place for it, and kiwi music in some places has been a bit second fiddle to international bands so I really wanted to create a platform for it.”

There are 6 stages, 49 bands and 500 workers that make this festival what it is. Mark says that The thing that really makes this event apart from the music itself really is the crew. “We are whānau were all extremely tight and its really just a bunch of people that know each other.”

The event kicks off on Saturday and the organisers say that there are a few surprises put in place this year to celebrate the events birthday.

