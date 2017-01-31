Hoani Waititi Marae to host PM for Waitangi

Prime Minister Bill English has opted to attend Waitangi Day celebrations at Hoani Waititi Marae next week.

English recently announced he will not be attending Waitangi Day proceedings at Te Ti Marae after he was not given speaking rights.

Hoani Waititi Marae kaumatua Sir Pita Sharples says it's an honour to host the Prime Minister.

“When Bill English was Minister of Finance, he was a great supporter of many Māori initiatives like Whānau Ora.

So yes, we are very honoured to host him and as the new Prime Minister of New Zealand, I’m sure our people will show him the respect he holds and deserves,” Sharples says.

Joining English at the event sponsored by Te Whanau O Waipareira Trust is Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and local MPs.

Waipareira Chair Raymond Hall said the presence of the Prime Minister and Mayor made Waitangi@Waititi the No 1 place to be on February 6.

“We knew that if we invested in an event like this for our community, our community would back us up,” Raymond said of the support Waitangi@Waititi has.

On behalf of Waipareira, we are honoured to have the Prime Minister and the Auckland Mayor on our Marae celebrating with us on this special day,” Hall says.

This is the 4th year Waipareira has hosted the free concert to the west Auckland community, that has attracted almost 30,000 to the Hoani Waititi Marae.

The Prime Minister will be welcomed on to the marae at 9.30am.