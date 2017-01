Former chairman of the Tūhoe Waikaremoana Trust Board, Tama Nikora passed away peacefully yesterday in Rotorua aged 84.

Mr Nikora was at the forefront of Māori land issues for Tūhoe in the 80's to the 90's. He was also the former head of the Federation of Māori Authority. A historian Mr Nikora will be taken to Tauarau Marae in Ruatoki this afternoon. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday.