Ngāti Tūwharetoa's Hirangi Marae celebrated the 100th anniversary of their whare tūpuna Ko Tūwharetoa i Te Aupouri, in Turangi.

The occasion was celebrated by all the marae from Ngā Mātāpuna and Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

The celebration follows the centenary of Waitahanui Marae's whare tūpuna, Pākira, held in May this year.

Mania Clarke will have more on this story later today on Te Kāea.