Hiku take's centre stage in Warriors

Peta Hiku's inclusion in the Warriors side has strengthened their back line this season. Despite Hiku playing in the super league last year, Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says he has the skill to set light his side in the midfield in the number three jumper.

The top Kiwi international, NRL star and former U20's player has made a return to his club where it all started.

Hiku admits he prefers to play in the centres where he made a name for himself at Manly and the Panthers.

The Ngāti Porou descendant will help lead the midfield players but admits it won't be an easy job.

Next week, the Warriors play their first trial match against the Storm in Rotorua.