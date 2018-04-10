High demand for skilled tradespeople

The country continues to experience a boom in construction and skilled tradespeople are in high demand.

Minister for Building and Construction, Jenny Salesa is encouraging Māori and Pasifika to get into the trades.

She says, "Free tertiary education- fees-free. So, with that policy, if you're entering university [you receive] one-year fees-free in 2018 but if you're studying for trade its two years fees-free".

The minister believes there are plenty of opportunities and says, "We need to build a lot of schools, build a lot of hospitals. And this is an area of work, a career where there will be a job, we believe, that will come".

NZMA campus manager Toni Atina says, "It's about the students achieving for themselves. Gaining the qualifications and receiving a piece of paper with their name on it".

The students are on board to build a better future.