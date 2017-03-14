From helping the homeless to facing homelessness

Kiri and Kevin Swannell of the charity organisation Limitless Hope have been feeding the homeless for the last four years in Napier and are now on the brink of homelessness themselves.

The rental home their family is living in has been put on the market and they say they are being turned down constantly as they look for a new house because they have a large family of eight.

"We're struggling ourselves, we've always been on the other side of helping people to get accommodation and we've been the solution to their sad day and yet here we are now, where we're struggling ourselves to find a house to accommodate me and my wife and our five children and my moko," says Kevin Swannell.

They have been nominated for various local awards and were recipients of the Pride of NZ and Community Hero awards for their charity work.

They say they are desperate for accommodation and that their situation is sadly not unique as there are "hundreds in Hawke's Bay and thousands nationwide" who are in the same situation as them says Kiri Swannell.

