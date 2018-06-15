Helicopter crash claims one life

A man who was in a critical condition after a helicopter crash near Waiouru yesterday has died.

In a statement issued by the Hawke's Bay DHB, the family say the 40-year-old father and husband was hugely loved.

Two other men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s, remain in a serious but stable condition.

The five men were carrying out a commercial survey operation yesterday before going down in the Kaweka Ranges 35km northeast of Waiouru.

Air accident investigators arrived at the crash scene this morning to analyse the wreckage.