Hekes put their stamp on traditional cuisine

Husband and wife team Monique and Henry Heke are carving out a name for themselves in the culinary world.

The Hawkes Bay based couple were one of the favourites on the hit series My Kitchen Rules and now host their own television series Tradition on a Plate.

"It's about stories, from our whānau and it's our traditions every whānau has their own traditions that they've been raised with and we're sharing a bit of ours," explains series host Monique Heke.

She's working alongside her husband of 20 years Henry Heke in the new show and the couple both credit their families for teaching them about food.

"It's stuff that we were bought up with, tikanga, i te wā ka haere ki te kohi ngā kaimoana and all those things about giving and sharing and manaaki te tangata manaaki te whenua, manaaki te moana and that comes back for us," says Henry.

"My grandparents inspired me to cook especially my grandfather Bill Stirling, he was you know, you could make anything out of a little bit of ingredients not even expensive ingredients," explains Monique.

Henry believes Tradition on a Plate is the first food show to be completely filmed in Hawke's Bay which includes the boundaries of Wairoa all the way through to Wairarapa.

The couple are now looking to publish their own cookbook that will have unique wholefood recipes that reflect their upbringing, tikanga and values.