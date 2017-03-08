Heavy rain causes flooding in South East Auckland

Heavy rain has caused localised flooding and damage in the south eastern coast of Auckland and inland Papakura.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care in the Papakura, Beachlands, Maraetai Kawakawa Bay and surrounding areas.

Auckland Council’s Head of Emergency Operations Adam Davis says that many properties in the Papakura, Kawakawa Bay, Beachlands and Maraetai areas are directly affected by flooding and local roads may be closed or affected by slips.

“Emergency services will continue to support those directly affected and we should see rain easing in the next few hours and flood waters starting to recede.”

According to the Council 15 houses have been affected by flooding in Kawakawa Bay where slips have also occurred, another in Beachlands has made some roads impassable.

Fire Service is also responding to a group of people, including children, isolated at Camp Adair in the Hunua Ranges.

Davis says “As we head into the morning commute we’re asking people to be patient and sensible. Roads are closed due to slips, conditions are messy and slippery, and areas are flooded.

“Attempting to drive through floodwaters can be disastrous for vehicles and requires emergency services to rescue people – we don’t want to see any more of this happening.”

Heavy rain is expected to ease over the morning. Flood waters should slowly recede throughout the day. Further rain is expected later in the week but at much lower intensities.