More Māori and Pasifika parents are getting their kids immunised in Whakatū. According to Health Target statistics that is one of the biggest gains to date.

Ninety percent of Māori children and one hundred percent of Pasifika children have been immunised this year.

Te Waiora says, this is a good sign parents are caring for their children, to ensure they do not get infected by the many diseases floating around the air.