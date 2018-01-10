Topics: Environment, Weather

Health officials say steer clear of waterways post-heavy rain

By Te Kāea
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Health officials in the Bay of Plenty are warning people drying out after the heavy rain last week to exercise caution about rushing out for a swim as there are potential health risks associated with contaminated recreational water.

As a precaution, people are advised to avoid swimming in rivers, streams and harbour areas for 48 hours after heavy rainfall events as water is likely to be contaminated with animal faeces from rural and urban run-off.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Phil Shoemack says illnesses you can catch include a tummy bug, a sore throat or skin infection. At any time, if you notice the water in your local lake, river, harbour, estuary or beach is murky or has a musty smell, go somewhere else.

