Head on: Living with a brain injury

When you meet Akaata Haurua you can’t help but notice the thick scar running down his forehead. A scar that represents the pain of the past eleven years.

Haurua was just 43-years-old when his life was literally turned upside down.

On July 6th, 2006 His wife Anna was driving Haurua, their five children and two nieces back home to Manurewa, when a car smashed into their van, flipping it onto its roof.

The impact caused traumatic brain injuries to Haurua and two of his children. He says he has struggled since the crash.

“I would snap and get angry so easy, even to the point that it was ridiculous. One time Anna walked in front of my car and I wanted to run her over- that was crazy for me”.

Haurua sought medical advice and is on the road to recovery.

He wants to help others who are going through what he has. Each day, 90 New Zealanders sustain a brain injury.

”I’m very keen on working with people. I have one person who I help and I’m from there slowly adding others. Its called Same Page, because I’ve turned a new page”.