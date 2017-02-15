He Momo is a collection of Te Kāea news features about New Zealanders who have a unique lifestyle. Kiwis who are rare in what they do and how they live. In part one we profile a lifestyle entrepreneur; a male weaver; a lone elderly woman who refuses to abandon her marae; the hired gun turned evangelist; the deep sea diving MP and an adventurer.
He Momo: A Rare Find – Part One
By Online News Team
