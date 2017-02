He Amorangi - Sophie Williams of Te Arawa and Ngāpuhi descent is a lecturer of dance at the University of Auckland, a PhD student, a key performer and member of Hawaiki Tu Academy. She says her Rotorua based senior kapa Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao has grounded and influenced who she is today as a dancer, a performer and representative of her tribe, Te Arawa.