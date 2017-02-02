He Amorangi - A leader in the making

Tonight's He Amorangi profile features Te Moana Kershaw who comes from a family of staunch members of Auckland-based senior haka group, Te Rōpū Manutaki. He says Sir Pita Sharples has been pivotal in his family's passion for kapa haka. He also says his grandfather, past leader of the auspicious Patea Māori Club, has been instrumental in his own development as the male leader for the National Secondary School Kapa Haka championship runners-up, Ngā Puna o Waiorea.