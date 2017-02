Paumea Walker is the current Pei Te Hurinui Jones champion and son to tutors of senior Waikato kapa haka, Te Pou o Mangatawhiri. Although his family has no whakapapa to Waikato Tainui, his parents re-established Te Pou o Mangatawhiri upon the request of the late Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Te Ātaairangi Kaahu. Paumea stands to support his parents and family and represent the Kīngatanga at Te Matatini 2017.