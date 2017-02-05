He Amorangi - Fulfilling a grandfathers parting wish

Tatana, Tame-Hoake and Hamiora Tuari are performers of Te Waihirere Māori Club. Tutored by well-known Haka experts Tangiwai and George Ria, the group are five time champions of the Duncan McIntyre trophy. The three brothers are upholding the legacy of their late grandfather Jock Tuari, who is an original member of Te Waihirere Māori Club. His parting wish was for his grandchildren to renew the family name in the club.